Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat to take on Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat and Jake Paul set for a high-stakes boxing match after a public spat in Puerto Rico. With a history of 24 fights, Goyat challenges YouTube star Paul, igniting a cross-continental boxing showdown.

New Delhi: Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will take on Jake Paul in a mega card this year after a bitter war of words on social media with the American pugilist who is also a youtuber.

The two engaged in a dramatic face-to-face encounter on the streets of Puerto Rico recently and challenged each other.

https://twitter.com/IfnBoxing/status/1762104620875121134?

"Both of them are slated to fight in a mega card soon," read a statement from Goyat's promoters.



Paul has appeared in nine professional fights in his career, winning eight of them.



Goyat is more experienced having fought 24 bouts, 18 of them being victories.

The feud started when 32-year-old Goyat accused Paul of using a translator application to abuse him in a regional Indian language.



"Jake Paul, I'm the man of my word. I'm here. I'm in your country. I'm here in your town. I'm here in your gym, man. Now abuse... You using translate application and you abusing in Indian language. Now abuse," declared Goyat.



Before the face off in Puerto Rico, Goyat had been consistently issuing challenges to Paul.



In response, Paul had implied that the Indian lacked interest in engaging in a physical bout.

—PTI