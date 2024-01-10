Indian Navy Chief Hails Drishti 10 UAV as a Game-Changing Achievement and Strategic Asset

Discover the game-changing Drishti 10 UAV - Indian Navy's innovation enhancing capabilities with indigenous technology, bolstering maritime security.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar hailed the unveiling of the Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in Hyderabad as a significant leap, labeling it a 'capability enhancer' that fulfills a long-standing aspiration for the force.



Admiral Kumar expressed immense pride in this indigenous achievement, emphasizing that the UAV's production in India with over 60% indigenous components marks a watershed moment for the nation's pursuit of self-reliance. "It's a remarkable milestone for the Indian Navy and our 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision," he stated during the unveiling ceremony.



Describing the UAV as a crucial asset, Admiral Kumar highlighted its potential to bolster the Navy's capabilities substantially. "This will significantly enhance our capabilities. We are confident that it will fortify us further and offer enhanced capabilities over time," he explained, commending the technological prowess exhibited in the UAV's creation.



The Navy Chief underscored the UAV's pivotal role in real-time communication, surveillance, and monitoring, particularly emphasizing its contribution to advancing Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) in the Indian Ocean region. "Its satellite communication capability will extend our reach in the Indian Ocean, greatly enhancing our maritime domain awareness," he elaborated.



Elucidating on the strategic significance, Admiral Hari Kumar emphasized the necessity for heightened awareness in the Indian Ocean region, where the Indian Navy holds a preeminent position as the largest resident naval power. "Enhancing maritime domain awareness is critical. It allows us to be informed about activities, presence, and intentions in our region," he added.



Manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace, the UAV's unveiling witnessed insights from Vice President Jeet Adani, highlighting its substantial indigenization, standing at over 70-80%. He stressed its purpose in augmenting the Navy's efforts against piracy and strengthening seaborne missions.



The Drishti 10 Starliner stands out as an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, boasting 36 hours of endurance and a payload capacity of 450 kg. Notably, it holds NATO's STANAG 4671 certification, ensuring airworthiness, and clearance for flight in segregated and unsegregated airspace.



The UAV is slated to be inducted into naval maritime operations following its journey from Hyderabad to Porbandar, marking a significant stride in India's defense capabilities.

