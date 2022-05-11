Indian delegation led by Agri Minister visits Agriculture Research Organisation, Israel

Delhi (The Hawk): An Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar visited Agricultural Research Organization, Volcani Institute of Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development today. The domain experts made a presentation before the Indian delegation on various areas of advanced agricultural research, precision agriculture, remote sensing and post-harvest technology. Discussions with the Indian delegation on potential areas of agriculture development were also held during the visit.

The demonstration on application of Drone technology- advanced techniques and interventions in agriculture operation were also shown to the Indian delegation during their visit by ALTA Precision Agriculture Co. Ltd. at Ganei Khna’an. At the end of day, the Minister visited Desert Farm at Be’er Milka, owned by an Indian origin farmer growing Indian vegetables in Negev desert area.



