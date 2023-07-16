Indian Americans reach out to lawmakers over increasing Hinduphobia in US

Washington: Prominent Indian Americans have written to Congress asking that they preserve the rights of the Hindu community in the face of escalating Hinduphobia activities in the United States.

Twenty-one members of Congress attended the second annual National Hindu Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill and emphasised the importance of addressing bias against Hindus in the United States.

"There is discrimination not just by race but also by religion and Hinduphobia and intimidation of the Hindu community is an old problem," Congressman Rich McCormick told the attendees of a daylong conference on Hindu issues at the US Capitol organised by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA).—Inputs from Agencies