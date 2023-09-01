INDIA will sweep 2024 LS elections, proclaims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday proclaimed here that the National Opposition INDIA bloc is marching ahead confidently and is poised to win the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



“We are moving ahead step-by-step and the third INDIA meeting was concluded successfully. We are all nation-lovers and we shall fight those who are opposed to the country, you all know who they are,” said Thackeray, who hosted the conclave attended by 28 political parties from all over India.



Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party, he reiterated that the INDIA bloc will unitedly fight against autocracy, the 'jumlas', the corruption, speak for the ‘India family’, combat atrocities in different parts of the country, and work for a ‘new India’.

“We had heard of ‘sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, but thereafter, allies were forgotten and friends only benefitted. For years there was ‘loot’, during election time ‘chhoot’ (rollback of gas cylinder prices). We will stop all this,” declared Thacekray.



Aditya Thackeray MLA and MP Sanjay Raut also spoke on the occasion on the political resolutions adopted and different panels formed in the presence of the top leaders of all parties attending the INDIA Conclave.

—IANS