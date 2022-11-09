India will host the Women's World Boxing Championships in 2023

New Delhi (The Hawk): India has been selected as the host nation for the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship, marking another another important occasion for the sport.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which was signed in front of IBA President Umar Kremlev and BFI President Ajay Singh, was announced on Wednesday during a press conference in New Delhi. Nikhat Zareen, the current world champion, was also present.

It's interesting that President Kremlev is making his first trip to India. Kremlev has been a key player in the growth of the sport globally ever since assuming the position in 2020.

"This is my first visit, and thus far it has been wonderful. The World Championship being held in India would be the ideal opportunity to commemorate the many successes as well as motivate a lot more women to take up the sport and further popularise it. India has a strong enthusiasm for boxing. I'm confident that BFI will put on a memorable event because of how well they have worked to grow boxing in India and the surrounding area, said IBA President Umar Kremlev.

The BFI and IBA are collaborating to implement a method for reviewing prior bouts at championships. The event's overall prize money will be around INR 19.50 crore ($2.4 million), while gold medal winners will receive about INR 81 lakh ($100,000).

In recent years, boxing has rapidly expanded in India. In recent international and multi-event events like the World Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, India has consistently placed among the top 5 nations. The chance to host the forthcoming World Championships is also evidence of the work done by the BFI to advance sport in the nation and its stature on the world stage.

"We are overjoyed that New Delhi has been selected as the 2023 World Championships' host city. India's capacity to develop facilities and capabilities is demonstrated by its hosting of three major championships over a seven-year period. This illustrates the respect and prominence accorded to India in the boxing world. A competition of this calibre also empowers Indian women by providing them the confidence to participate in sports, according to BFI President Ajay Singh.

We also welcome Mr. Umar Kremlev, the IBA President, to India. He has been able to infuse the sport with a new level of vitality in a short amount of time. In order to advance boxing, IBA and BFI have similar objectives, and we are eager to collaborate.

It will be the second Women's World Championships held in India in the last six years and the third overall. Since the Championships' start in 2001, the

prestigious biennial event was held twice in India, once in New Delhi in 2006 and once in 2018. The 2017 Women's Youth World Championships were also held in India.

"I'm incredibly thrilled and eager to perform for the local supporters. The prestige of hosting an event of this kind always encourages millions of young girls to take up the sport. The countdown has already started, and the reigning world champion, Zareen, expressed her excitement at the prospect of defending her championship in New Delhi.

In the 12 championships that have been contested so far, Indian women have won 39 medals, including 10 golds, with Zareen taking first place in the most recent competition earlier this year in Turkey.

India's ladies won four medals during the tournament's most recent hosting in New Delhi in 2018.

(Inputs from Agencies)