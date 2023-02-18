India-US relationship ‘defining partnership’ for this century: Richard Verma

Washington: The relationship between India and the US is the "defining partnership" for the 21st century, America’s former Ambassador to the nation Richard Verma has said lawmakers and asked the Senate to confirm the next envoy to New Delhi at the earliest.

Verma was a major proponent of improving Indo-US relations and was crucial in getting the civil nuclear agreement passed by Congress. He was sworn in as the US Ambassador to India in 2014, becoming the first ever Indian-American to occupy the position. He served as the US Ambassador to India from 2014 until 2017.

“I continue to believe this is the defining partnership for this century. The relationship is so consequential in so many ways, and having a senior official on the ground that represents the president makes a big difference,” Verma told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing for Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.—Inputs from Agencies