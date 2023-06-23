India-US climate partnership holds promise for clean energy transition and global collaboration: Experts

New Delhi: On Friday, analysts suggested that India's climate relationship with the United States might contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future for both countries and the globe as India assumes a more prominent role in the global South.

They noted that the bilateral collaboration is a chance for both countries to address the global challenge of climate change while reaping economic benefits, citing the importance of technology transfer, investments, and collaboration in critical sectors like renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House that India is the only G20 country that has fulfilled all the promises it made in Paris on climate change, and that India will not only fulfil its responsibilities but also help others, including the US, in this critical area.—Inputs from Agencies