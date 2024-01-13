India Urges Expedited US Visa Processing for Domestic Businesses at Trade Policy Forum

In the 14th Trade Policy Forum meeting, India addresses concerns over delays in US visa processing for domestic businesses. Minister Goyal emphasizes challenges faced by Indian business visitors and urges the US to expedite the process, highlighting the crucial role of professionals, students, investors, and business visitors in fostering bilateral economic partnerships

New Delhi: In a recent Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting, India voiced concerns over delays in the US visa process for its domestic businesses and called upon the United States to streamline the procedure, according to an official statement released on Saturday.



During the 14th TPF meeting held on Friday, co-chaired by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the commerce ministry highlighted the challenges faced by Indian business visitors in obtaining timely visas and requested the US to expedite the processing.



Both ministers recognized the significant role played by the movement of professional and skilled workers, students, investors, and business visitors in fostering bilateral economic and technological partnerships.



"Minister Goyal highlighted challenges being faced by business visitors from India due to visa processing time periods and requested the US to augment processing," the statement said.



Acknowledging the importance of professional services in enhancing bilateral trade, the ministers discussed issues related to the recognition of professional qualifications and experience to facilitate services trade. The two countries agreed to establish a mechanism aimed at reducing non-tariff barriers to promote bilateral trade.



Additionally, the Indian side pressed for the lifting of the ban on the export of wild-caught shrimps, citing its adverse impact on Indian fishermen and exports. The ministers agreed to establish a Joint Facilitative Mechanism (JFM) to address non-tariff barriers and mutually recognize results from International Laboratories.



The statement also revealed discussions on fast-tracking the engagement for a social security totalization agreement, a key request from the Indian side that could significantly contribute to enhancing services trade, particularly for Indian IT professionals working temporarily in the US.



Furthermore, both sides agreed to launch joint initiatives in critical areas such as customs and trade facilitation, supply chains, and trade in high-tech products, developing a forward-looking roadmap for enhanced cooperation.



India stressed the need to increase inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the country to reach pre-pandemic levels, as the US is India's top export market for pharmaceutical products. The halt in inspections during the pandemic resulted in a backlog affecting product and unit approvals and renewals.

