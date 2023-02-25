India-UK finance ministers agree to advance FTA

London: The British government said on Saturday that the United Kingdom and India have agreed to expeditiously arrange the next bilateral Economic and Financial Dialogue and to make additional progress on the existing discussions for a free trade agreement (FTA).

The UK Treasury Department reported that British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss strengthening economic and financial ties after his visit to India for the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, held under India's 2023 Presidency.

"Both sides agreed to make further progress on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and enhance bilateral economic and financial links," the Treasury said in a statement after a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.—Inputs from Agencies