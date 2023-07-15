India trying to find ways to resume India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway project: EAM Jaishankar

Bangkok: The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that the government is committed to finding means to resume work on the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, which has been a "very difficult project" due to the situation in Myanmar.

Jaishankar is in town for the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat and the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism.

Jaishankar talked to the Indian community soon after his arrival, discussing the ties that bind Thailand and India.—Inputs from Agencies