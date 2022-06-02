India to tour West Indies for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in July-August 2022

The ODI series, which will be played first, and three T20Is will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, with the final two T20Is scheduled for Lauderhill, Florida in the USA.

Mumbai: The Indian men's cricket team will take on West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 07 this year. The ODI series, which will be played first, and three T20Is will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, with the final two T20Is scheduled for Lauderhill, Florida in the USA. The three ODIs will be played on July 22, 24 and 27 respectively at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, the broadcaster of the series announced on behalf of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) late on Wednesday.

The teams will then move to the Brian Lara Stadium in Port of Spain for the first T20 on July 29, followed by two games at St Kitt's Warner Park on August 1 and 2 respectively. The final two games will be held at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and 7 to cater to the Indian diaspora's craze for the game in the United States. The entire series will be live-streamed exclusively on FanCode and fans can watch the action live across the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV). The series will be played during India's Prime-Time with ODIs starting at 7 pm and T20Is starting at 8 pm IST. "We have a young team that is eager to restore the brand of cricket the West Indies team is known for playing. As I take charge of this team, our ambition is to always be competitive, as we look to use this series to fine-tune our preparations for the upcoming T20 and 50 Over World Cups," West Indies captain, Nicholas Pooran was quoted as saying about the upcoming series.

Talking about the tour and the broadcast deal, Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies said: "Our four-year deal with FanCode has brought Indian cricket fans closer to CWI's live properties across multiple formats that have featured the top cricketing nations like South Africa, Pakistan, Australia and England. FanCode has become the go-to platform for Indian fans to consume cricket in a digital-first manner which has redefined the sports viewing experience." Besides India, Bangladesh and New Zealand are also scheduled to tour the West Indies in the coming months. While Bangladesh will be playing two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs between June 16 and July 16, New Zealand will take on the home team in white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs from August 10-21, 2022.—IANS