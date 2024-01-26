India to Showcase Military Strength and Women Empowerment at Republic Day Parade

India's 75th Republic Day to witness a majestic display of military might and cultural heritage. With a theme centered on women empowerment, the parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital will showcase an all-women tri-services contingent, home-grown weaponry, and a spectacular Indian Air Force fly-past.

New Delhi: India is preparing to mark its 75th Republic Day with a showcase of both its military strength and cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path, located in the heart of the national capital. This momentous occasion, which aims to highlight the power of women and the countrys democratic values will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the esteemed guest of honor.





President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day presiding over a 90 minute parade along the boulevard known as Kartavya Path.





The armed forces are set to exhibit a range of domestically manufactured weaponry and military equipment during the parade. This includes missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle mounted mortars and BMP II infantry combat vehicles.





A groundbreaking moment awaits as an all women tri services contingent takes part in this event for the very first time. Furthermore than 100 talented female artists will kick off the parade by playing traditional Indian musical instruments like Sankh, Naadswaram and Nagada instead of traditional military bands.



One thrilling aspect of this event will be an exhilarating display by around 15 women pilots representing 'Nari Shakti' during the fly past conducted by the Indian Air Force. Additionally all contingents, from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) participating in this parade will exclusively consist of women personnel.



The Republic Day parade is set to begin at 10;30 am. Will last approximately 90 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the event by visiting the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the fallen heroes by placing a wreath.





After that President Murmu and French President Macron will arrive in a " buggy," a practice that has been revived after a 40 year break as reported by the defense ministry.





During the parade the national flag will be hoisted while the national anthem plays, accompanied by a 21 gun salute using 105 mm Indian Field Guns. Helicopters from the 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience followed by a performance called 'Aavaahan' by over 100 talented women artists playing percussion instruments.





President Murmu will then take the salute to officially commence the parade, which will be led by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding of Delhi Area. The Kartavya Path will also witness a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces.





During this procession sixteen tableaux representing states and Union territories along with nine, from central ministries and departments will roll down Kartavya Path.



The regions taking part in the event are Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

—Input from Agencies