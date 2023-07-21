India, Sri Lanka unveil vision for deeper economic ties; PM Modi pushes for fulfilling aspirations of Tamil community

New Delhi: On Friday, India and Sri Lanka released a vision plan to dramatically expand connectivity and economic connections, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka about the importance of providing a "life of dignity" for the country's Tamil population.

After meeting, Modi and Wickremesinghe announced a number of plans to improve communication between their countries, including speeding up efforts to connect their electricity grids, beginning negotiations on an economic and technological cooperation pact, conducting a feasibility study for a petroleum pipeline, and looking into the viability of a land bridge.

Against the backdrop of concerns in New Delhi over China's attempts to expand its influence over Colombo, Modi told the media that India and Sri Lanka's security interests and development are "intertwined" and that it is essential to work together while respecting each other's safety and sensitivities.—Inputs from Agencies