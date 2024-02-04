Vishakhapatnam: In the day of the second Test held in Visakhapatnam India completed their second innings with a total of 255 runs leaving England with a difficult target of 399 runs to win.
Shubman Gill played a leading role for India scoring a 104 runs while Axar Patel contributed significantly with 45 runs. Englands bowlers, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed showcased their skills by taking 4 wickets for 77 runs and 3 wickets for 88 runs
With England leading the five match series, by 1 0 this sets the stage for an exciting contest as they face the challenging task of chasing down Indias target in this crucial match.
India Sets Target of 399 as England Aims for Victory in Second Test
The Hawk
February4/ 2024Last Updated:
Shubman Gill's Century Dominates Headlines as Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed Shine with the Ball.
