    Menu
    Sports

    India Sets Target of 399 as England Aims for Victory in Second Test

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February4/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Shubman Gill's Century Dominates Headlines as Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed Shine with the Ball.

    Shubman Gill with Axar Patel

    Vishakhapatnam: In the day of the second Test held in Visakhapatnam India completed their second innings with a total of 255 runs leaving England with a difficult target of 399 runs to win.

    Shubman Gill played a leading role for India scoring a 104 runs while Axar Patel contributed significantly with 45 runs. Englands bowlers, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed showcased their skills by taking 4 wickets for 77 runs and 3 wickets for 88 runs

    With England leading the five match series, by 1 0 this sets the stage for an exciting contest as they face the challenging task of chasing down Indias target in this crucial match.

    Categories :SportsTags :Cricket News Test Match IND vs ENG Visakhapatnam Shubman Gill England Cricket Sports Update
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in