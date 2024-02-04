India Sets Target of 399 as England Aims for Victory in Second Test

Shubman Gill's Century Dominates Headlines as Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed Shine with the Ball.

Vishakhapatnam: In the day of the second Test held in Visakhapatnam India completed their second innings with a total of 255 runs leaving England with a difficult target of 399 runs to win.



Shubman Gill played a leading role for India scoring a 104 runs while Axar Patel contributed significantly with 45 runs. Englands bowlers, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed showcased their skills by taking 4 wickets for 77 runs and 3 wickets for 88 runs



With England leading the five match series, by 1 0 this sets the stage for an exciting contest as they face the challenging task of chasing down Indias target in this crucial match.