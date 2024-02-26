Ranchi: India emerged victorious against England, securing a win by a margin of five wickets. Despite facing a precarious situation due to a collapse in the middle order, the Indian team showcased resilience. Openers Shubham Gill and wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel played pivotal roles, creating a crucial partnership of over fifty runs, which propelled India towards achieving the target score of 192 with five wickets in hand.
This triumph not only marks a win in the match but also ensures India's lead in the five-match series, effectively sealing their series victory.
India Secures Victory Over England in Ranchi
India's remarkable victory against England in Ranchi, led by Shubham Gill and Dhruv Jurel's partnership, clinches the test series with a strategic win by five wickets.
