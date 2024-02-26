India Secures Victory Over England in Ranchi

India's remarkable victory against England in Ranchi, led by Shubham Gill and Dhruv Jurel's partnership, clinches the test series with a strategic win by five wickets.

Ranchi: India emerged victorious against England, securing a win by a margin of five wickets. Despite facing a precarious situation due to a collapse in the middle order, the Indian team showcased resilience. Openers Shubham Gill and wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel played pivotal roles, creating a crucial partnership of over fifty runs, which propelled India towards achieving the target score of 192 with five wickets in hand.



This triumph not only marks a win in the match but also ensures India's lead in the five-match series, effectively sealing their series victory.