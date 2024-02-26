    Menu
    Sports

    India Secures Victory Over England in Ranchi

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February26/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    India's remarkable victory against England in Ranchi, led by Shubham Gill and Dhruv Jurel's partnership, clinches the test series with a strategic win by five wickets.

    Shubman Gill with Dhruv Jurel

    Ranchi: India emerged victorious against England, securing a win by a margin of five wickets. Despite facing a precarious situation due to a collapse in the middle order, the Indian team showcased resilience. Openers Shubham Gill and wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel played pivotal roles, creating a crucial partnership of over fifty runs, which propelled India towards achieving the target score of 192 with five wickets in hand.

    This triumph not only marks a win in the match but also ensures India's lead in the five-match series, effectively sealing their series victory.

    Categories :SportsTags :India England Test Match Ranchi Test Victory Cricket Series Win Shubham Gill Partnership Dhruv Jurel Performance Test Match Highlights India Cricket Triumph
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in