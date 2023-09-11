India, Saudi Arabia ink eight pacts; Modi says partnership between two countries crucial for global stability

New Delhi: During talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday, India and Saudi Arabia decided to speed up implementation of the USD 50 billion West Coast refinery project and identified energy, defence, semiconductor, and space as areas for intensified cooperation.

The connection between India and Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, is essential for regional and global stability.

While in negotiations, the two countries decided to expand their present hydrocarbons connection into a "comprehensive energy partnership" and signed eight pacts to increase collaboration in sectors including digitalization and investment.—Inputs from Agencies