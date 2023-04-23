India puts on standby 2 IAF aircraft in Jeddah, ship at Port Sudan to evacuate Indians

New Delhi: As part of its contingency measures to remove stranded Indians from the African country, India has positioned two heavy-lift military transport planes in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a vital port in violence-hit Sudan.

Some Indian nationals were among the 66 citizens of "brotherly and friendly" countries that Saudi Arabia stated it had evacuated from Sudan.

It has come to light that three Indians working on the crew of a Saudi airliner in the Sudanese city of Khartoum were rescued by the Saudi government.—Inputs from Agencies