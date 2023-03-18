    Menu
    World

    India never stopped trading with Pakistan: Indian diplomat

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March18/ 2023

    Islamabad: A senior Indian official stated that India has never cut off commerce with Pakistan and is working towards normalising business ties, adding that "money speaks its own language" and that modern diplomacy places a premium on tourism, trade, and technology.

    India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Suresh Kumar, made these comments on Friday at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), as reported by the Dawn daily.

    “India always wants bet­­ter relations with Pak­istan because we cannot change our geography,” he explained.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :India Pakistan Suresh Kumar LCCI
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in