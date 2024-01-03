India lose 4 for 111 after dismissing South Africa for 55 (Day 1, Tea)

India's Rollercoaster Day: Sharma-Gill Stand Tall Despite Burger's Brilliance; Siraj's 6-Wicket Blitz Stuns Proteas. The seesaw battle unfolds at Newlands as partnerships form, wickets tumble, and a fiery bowling display dominates. Can Kohli-Rahul steer India to a commanding position in the final session? The second Test's dramatic tale emerges amidst stellar performances and intense sessions.

Cape Town [South Africa]: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took India to 111/4 and have a lead by 56 runs at Tea break on the first day of the second Test match against South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday.

After scoring 55 runs in their first inning, South Africa were able to fight back in the game after Proteas pacer Nandre Burger bagged three wickets in the second session.

Virat Kohli (20* runs from 27 balls) and KL Rahul (0* runs from 7 balls) are on the crease for India after the end of the second session on day one.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (0 runs from 7 balls) had a poor start to India's first session and was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the 3rd over of India's first inning.

However, after the dismissal of Jaiswal, Rohit (39 runs from 50 balls) and Gill (36 runs from 55 balls) took in charge of the game. The India skipper slammed 7 fours, while, the 24-year-old hit five boundaries.

But India failed to make a solid partnership after Nandre Burger's fiery spell which helped the Proteas to dismiss Rohit and Gill in the 15th and 21st over respectively.

Burger's third wicket of the game came when he removed Shreyas Iyer for a two-ball duck in the 23rd over.

As of now, India look forward to Kohli and Rahul's partnership to dominate the final session of the day.

Recapping the first session of day one, India speedster Mohammed Siraj produced an irresistible spell to crush South Africa's batting order with his 6-wicket haul to bundle out the hosts for 55 in the second Test at the Newlands.

A spell of 6/15 from Siraj in 9 overs absolutely demolished the hosts as they were bundled out for a total of 55. It was his first five-wicket haul in South Africa and third overall. Pacer bagged the crucial wickets of Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, the dangerous Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa lost wickets at frequent intervals after opting to bat first. In addition to Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar each grabbed two wickets. For South Africa, Kyle Verreynne scored 15 while David Bedingham scored 12.

Brief score: South Africa 55 (Kyle Verreynne 15, David Bedingham 12; Mohammed Siraj 6-15) vs India 111/4 (Rohit Sharma 39, Shubman Gill 36; Nandre Burger 3-42).

—ANI