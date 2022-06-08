India hands over cargo of tuberculosis medicines to Zimbabwe

Harare: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, on his visit to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, handed over a consignment of 288 boxes of medicines to treat tuberculosis (TB) to the Deputy Minister of Health and Family Welfare John Mangwiro. Muraleedharan said he is confident that these medicines will help Zimbabwe in its fight against tuberculosis. "From the people of India to the people of Zimbabwe. Happy to hand over a consignment of 288 boxes of medicines to treat Tuberculosis to Deputy Minister of Health and Family Welfare H.E. John Mangwiro. Confident that it will help Zimbabwe in its fight against TB," he tweeted. Muraleedharan met the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe, advocate Jacob Francis Mudenda on Tuesday. The MoS exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He is on an official visit to African nations -- Zimbabwe and Malawi -- from June 6 to 9. Muraleedharan will also review the progress of the development assistance projects under the Government of India Lines of Credit (LoCs) and Grants in both countries. The MoS had a virtual meeting with Dr Frederick Shava, on June 28, 2021. The Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, including political cooperation, cooperation in the fields of health, energy, trade, investments, and multilateral fora. India gifted 10 ambulances, which had been promised during the visit of the Vice President to Zimbabwe in 2018. A consignment of 35,000 Covaxin vaccine doses was provided in the month of March 2021. India also handed over three vehicles for the Indo-Zim Technology Centres, for which the latest technology machines are worth approx. USD 3 million have been supplied under Phase II. India shares excellent bilateral relations with both Zimbabwe and Malawi ranging across political, economic, cultural, and development assistance fields, which have particularly strengthened in the past few years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian leadership maintained close contact with the leadership of both the countries and supported them in their fight against the pandemic.—ANI