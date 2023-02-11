India delivers more aid to Turkiye, Syria

New Delhi: On Saturday, India loaded a C-17 military transport aircraft with more shipments of life-saving medicines and relief supplies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria .

It is the eighth flight to provide aid under India's "Operation Dost," which was initiated to help the two countries following the horrific earthquake on Monday that killed over 20,000 people.

"Flight 7 of Operation Dost leaves towards Syria and Turkey. The plane is loaded with relief supplies, medical help, emergency and critical care medications, medical gear, and consumables "Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar made a tweet.—Inputs from Agencies