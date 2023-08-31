INDIA bloc leaders accuses BJP of destroying country

Mumbai: Several leaders from Opposition bloc INDIA have launched a scathing attack at the ruling BJP, accusing it of destroying the country, and said its alliance is for rebuilding the country.



“The future of India now as a nation is integrally linked to the future of this alliance (INDIA). This is not a coalition of only parties, this coalition is of ideas. The country has already suffered a lot, which needs healing now,” said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who has arrived here to attend the two-day meeting of the INDIA bloc .



Attacking the ruling dispensation at the Centre, Jha said “This alliance is not only to fight elections, it is for rebuilding the country."



Echoing a similar sentiment, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav while taking a swipe at the BJP said, “The alliance of Opposition parties has taken place to save the soul of India. Those sitting in power are destroying India.”



He also exuded confidence that the Opposition will oust the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



“We will work unitedly. We will oust them in 2024,” Yadav said referring to the forthcoming General Elections.



Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD ) President and MP Jayant Singh said, “This country with its great diversity, history, importance in the world stage, needs collective leadership that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of all sections of society.”



Attacking the government, he said, “The government is so critical of anyone who raises questions (against it). It’s time that those citizens of our country who want India to shine at the world stage, our economy to do better, our young people to get jobs, the farmers to get their right produce, the right of the most underprivileged section of the society to secure, should come out and support INDIA.” —IANS