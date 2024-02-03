India Asserts Dominance in Second Test: Yashasvi's Double Ton, Bumrah Takes 6 Wickets Against England

India Seizes Control in Second Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar double century and Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul propel India to a commanding position against England.

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): In the second Test match between India and England India showcased their dominance on the second day by establishing a strong lead of 171 runs in the first innings. The standout moment of the day was Yashasvi Jaiswals double century, which greatly contributed to Indias total score of 396. Additionally Jasprit Bumrahs impressive bowling performance resulted in him taking six wickets restricting England to a total of 253 runs.



After being dismissed for 396 runs Indias main fast bowler Bumrah created havoc in Englands batting lineup by taking wickets and finishing with an impressive six wicket haul. Following Tea on the day England resumed their innings at 155/4 but were unable to withstand Bumrahs brilliance and Kuldeep Yadavs contributions resulting in them being bowled out within a single day.



In their innings Indias opening batsmen took an aggressive approach and ended the day at 28/0 with Jaiswal unbeaten on 15* and Rohit on 13*. In response England faced setbacks as Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ben Duckett. Despite Zak Crawley scoring a half century for England they lost wickets at regular intervals due, to breakthroughs made by Bumrah and Axar Patel.Yashasvi Jaiswals incredible double century achieved in 290 balls was the standout performance demonstrating his determination with impressive shots and celebrating the achievement with leaps and punches in the air.



India aiming to out the series is in a strong position after the second day. However they remain cautious due to their loss in the Test despite having a solid lead, in the first innings. England leading 1 0 in this five match series faces a task to counter Indias dominance in the second Test. The match holds anticipation as both teams compete for supremacy.

Brief Score: India 396 & 28/0 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 15*, Rohit Sharma 13*, James Anderson 0/6) vs England 253 (Zak Crawly 76, Ben Stokes 47, Jasprit Bumrah 6/45.

