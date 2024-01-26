India and France Strengthen Defense Collaboration in Modi-Macron Talks

India and France Strengthen Defense Ties: Modi-Macron Talks Yield Defense Industrial Roadmap, Paving the Way for Co-development of Military Hardware, Space Collaboration, and Key Partnerships.

New Delhi: India and France have strengthened their defense partnership by establishing a plan for joint efforts in developing and producing essential military equipment and platforms. This collaboration covers a range of areas, including space technology, land warfare, cyberspace and artificial intelligence fostering technological cooperation between the two countries.



During a press briefing in Jaipur Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted the outcomes of discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Notably Tata Group and Airbus Helicopters have formed a partnership to manufacture H125 helicopters with contributions from India.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/french-president-macron-joins-india's-75th-republic-day-parade



Kwatra explained that the defense partnership also opens doors for cooperation in cutting edge fields such as robotics, autonomous vehicles and cyber defense. Furthermore a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between New Space India Ltd and Frances Arianespace to strengthen collaboration in satellite launches.



Modi and Macron engaged in discussions on dimensions of the Gaza conflict, including terrorism and humanitarian aspects. Kwatra informed the media that they exchanged views on the evolving security situation, in the Red Sea region while considering disruptions and actual developments.

Macrons visit to India started with a visit to Jaipur highlighting its importance. Later he also attended the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path serving as the guest of honor, on Friday.

—Input from Agencies