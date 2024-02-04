    Menu
    India 130-4 at Lunch, Lead England by 273 Runs

    Anderson's brilliance and Bumrah's heroics shape a thrilling Test match, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton highlighting India's dominance.

    England's Joe Root slips

    Visakhapatnam: Shubman Gill played an innings of 60 not out helping India reach a total of 130 for four at lunch on the third day of the second Test against England. Gill formed a partnership with Axar Patel (2 not out) extending Indias lead to 273 runs.

    James Anderson showcased his bowling skills by taking two wickets for 15 runs with Rehan Ahmed (1/28) and Tom Hartley (1/49) also contributing with one wicket each.

    The intense battle on the field followed Indias performance on Saturday, where Jasprit Bumrahs six wicket haul limited England to a modest score of 253, in their first innings giving India a substantial lead of 143 runs.

    India had already set the stage earlier with a first innings total of 396 led by Yashasvi Jaiswals exceptional knock of 209. This marked Jaiswals double century and firmly established Indias dominance in the match.

    Brief score:

    India 1st innings: 396 all out England 1st innings: 253 all out India 2nd innings: 130 for 4 in 35 overs (Shubman Gill 60 not out; James Anderson 2/15).

