India’s Coal Sector Undergoes Path-Breaking Reforms: Joshi

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi said that the Ministry of Coal has initiated a number of reforms to further increase the production of coal to meet the growing energy demands of the nation. Virtually releasing “Reforms & Achievements of Ministry of Coal Since 2014” that highlights the major achievements of the Ministry during the last eight years, Shri Joshi said that a number of path-breaking reforms have been undertaken to provide further fillip to overall coal production and offtake. The Minister recalled the valuable guidance provided by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from time to time, to bring about key policy changes. Shri Pralhad Joshi pointed out that coal sector achievements will be an inspiration to the other segments of the economy.

Addressing the function, Secretary Coal. Dr. Anil Kumar Jain said that all efforts are on to double the production of coking coal domestically. Despite fast escalating demand, the Ministry of Coal has taken a number of initiative to make available coal at stable prices, he added. The Secretary highlighted the role played by the coal sector in providing further momentum to the economic growth. All senior functionaries of the Ministry attended the function organised here today. CMD, Coal India Ltd and heads of subsidiary organisations also joined the function virtually. The Achievement Report that highlights major policy reforms from 2014, amendments of Acts, innovative efforts in commercial coal mining, coal import substitution, first mile connectivity, corporate social responsibility of Coal India Ltd and subsidiaries, environ- friendly initiatives, afforestation drive etc. is accessible on https://coal.gov.in/sites/default/files/2022-06/14-06-2022bex-wn.pdf