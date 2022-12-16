India's 2028-29 UNSC candidacy is announced by Jaishankar

United Nations (The Hawk): India will run for a two-year seat on the Security Council beginning in 2028, according to S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs.

On Thursday, he made the declaration during a quick press conference that followed leading a briefing on counterterrorism at the Council.

This month marks the end of India's seventh term as an elected member of the Council.

India must first secure the backing of the 55 nations in the Asia-Pacific Region in order to receive any of the elected Council seats.

In the local election held in 2020 for the two-year term that began the following year, it faced no opposition.

Japan will fill India's vacant Asian seat in the next year.

New Delhi would advocate for Council reforms in order to secure a permanent seat while also campaigning for its candidate for the seat for which elections will be held in 2027.

(Inputs from Agencies)