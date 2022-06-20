Income Tax Department Conducts Searches In TN

New Delhi (The Hawk): Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on 15.06.2022 on a leading industrial group of Chennai, engaged in the business of manufacturing of IMFL, logistics, hospitality, entertainment etc. The search operations were carried out at more than 40 premises located in Chennai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

During the course of the search operations, various incriminating documentary and digital evidences have been seized. The analysis of such evidences indicates that the assessee group has indulged in large-scale tax evasion exceeding Rs. 400 crore by debiting non-genuine purchase bills in the books of account of varied businesses. These non-genuine purchase bills were either obtained from its regular material suppliers or from accommodation entry providers. On gleaning, the seized evidences have also revealed that the payments made to the material suppliers through cheque have been received back in cash for making unaccounted investments and also for other purposes.

The group is also found to be controlling, back-office operations of its international chain of hotels, from India. So far, the search action has led to the seizure of undisclosed cash of Rs. 3 crore and unaccounted gold jewellery worth Rs. 2.5 crore.