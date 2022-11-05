In October, employment in Canada increased

Ottawa (The Hawk): While the unemployment rate remained constant at 5.2%, employment in Canada increased by 108,000, or 0.6%, in October, making up for losses seen from May to September.

According to Statistics Canada, employment increased across a number of industries on Friday, with manufacturing, construction, and the hospitality and food services sectors leading the way, according to Xinhua.

According to the national statistical office, it decreased concurrently in both wholesale and retail commerce as well as in the use of natural resources.

According to Statistics Canada, the average hourly income for employees increased by 5.6% to C$31.94 ($25.55) in October from October 2021, maintaining a five-month streak of growth above 5%.

More than one-third of Canadians aged 15 and older lived in a household that found it difficult or very difficult to meet its financial needs, or to pay for transportation, housing, food, clothing, and other necessary expenses in October, according to the report. This is an increase from one in five in October 2020.

