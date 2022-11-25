In 'Pathaan,' Shah Rukh Khan has a Tom Cruise connection

Mumbai (The Hawk): According to the movie's director Siddharth Anand, the next movie "Pathaan" starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a strong connection to Tom Cruise from Hollywood.

Siddharth stated: "You need a champion team that is unified in the vision when one sets out to make the spectacle action picture of India with one of our country's all-time biggest icons, Shah Rukh Khan.

I was thrilled to have someone like Casey O'Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, by our side. "Thank goodness we had an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan," the director said.

Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts in movies like Jack Reacher, the Mission Impossible series, and "Top Gun: Maverick" were created by Emmy award-nominated Casey, who is also known as one of Hollywood's best action directors. Casey has also collaborated with Marvel Studios and Steven Spielberg, to name a few.

"He comes in a wealth of knowledge," Siddharth continues about Casey, "and he immediately bought into the notion of generating edge-of-your-seat action for Pathaan that could equal what he's done back home in Hollywood."

"Pathaan's creation by Casey is absolutely astounding. You will have to watch the movie to find out because we won't reveal any plot points until after its 25 January theatrical premiere.

Additionally, Casey has won three Taurus World Stunt Awards and been nominated for seven Screen Actors Guild awards for his work in Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, Captain America Winter Soldier, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

His abilities have also allowed him to become a member of the exclusive Brand X Action Specialists as well as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

On January 25, 2023, "Pathaan" will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

