Imran Khan's leg broke again

Lahore: Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, allegedly had his leg "fractured" again after he was assaulted by onlookers at the Lahore High Court. This was announced by members of Khan's political party.

A shooter shot Khan, then 70 years old, in the lower leg in November of last year as he rode in a convoy with the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. When he was forced out of power in April of last year, he led a march on Islamabad demanding early elections.

Khan has recently revived and resumed court appearances.—Inputs from Agencies