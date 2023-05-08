IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Partners With L&T EduTech To Roll Out Joint Skilling Programs

Objective of this collaboration, which is targeting reaching 25,000 students annually, is to enable industry readiness of talents among Engineering and Science students across India through skilling courses offered in hybrid mode

Chennai (The Hawk): IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with L&T EduTech, the digitally-driven learning initiative by Larsen & Toubro, to offer industry skilling programs for engineering and science students across India.

The objective is to provide students access to industry experts and top academics who can teach concepts and fundamentals. The long-term target is to reach 25,000 annually under this initiative.

This Initiative is intended to bridge the gap that is required to make the students ‘industry ready.’ This partnership will also offer customized programs for professionals across the industry to upskill themselves and achieve career progression. Pravartak Technologies will bring from various engineering and science departments of IIT Madras while L&T EduTech will provide the industry expertise.

Each of these courses will provide conceptual learning supported by engineering applications. As a result, learners will be exposed to the fundamentals of engineering along with industry-relevant knowledge derived from engineering practice. The details about the programs will be announced in their respective websites and social media accounts by this month end.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this initiative, Mr. Sabyasachi Das, Chief Executive Officer, L&T EduTech, said, “L&T EduTech, blessed with L&T's decades-long expertise in core engineering-driven businesses, we strive to coach our learners. Every effort is curated to make our students more employable and equip them to handle future challenges in real life. We look forward to developing individuals who would scale the heights of their profession and lead us to a better world. This partnership enables us to spread our skilling to all areas of Engineering and Science.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras and L&T group have been jointly developing various technology and skilling programs across departments. Our flagship program ‘BIS’ (Build India Scholarship) is a great success. We are now taking a step forward with this relationship to address the skill gap between academia and industry through certification programs. These programs are carefully designed by experts from Industry as well as academia with equal importance to theory and hands-on sessions. It is designed for professionals and fresh graduates in core engineering and IT/ITES for their upskilling, cross-skilling and reskilling. We are looking forward to a great partnership.”

IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

Further, Ms. M.F.Febin, Head of College Connect Business, L&T EduTech, said, “Today’s industry requirements are more towards multi-disciplinary knowledge and skills and require efforts from all streams including Core and IT along with finishing school. There is a need to curate contents from all relevant engineering departments and present a holistic view to the training participants.”

L&T EduTech works towards empowering learners through conceptual and practical learning. The core objective of this initiative is to enhance the skill sets of students and aspiring professionals across various Engineering and Technology sectors. L&T EduTech’s higher education programme offers engineering courses powered by decades of L&T’s expertise in Engineering and Technology.

Dr. M.J. Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “We will offer programs that address the gap between academia and Industry. Our advisor, mentor and Professor Emeritus, Prof. Mangal Sunder, who has co-founded many prestigious nationwide programs such as NPTEL, will implement this partnership through Digital Skills Academy, which focuses on industry skilling through world-class facilities and thereby enabling talent for jobs.”