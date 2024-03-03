IIT Madras CFI Students’ Open House Spotlights Ground Breaking Technology For Industry And Investors

Chennai (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Centre for Innovation (CFI) students showcased some of the cutting-edge technology they had developed to the general public during the 16th edition of the annual Open House organised today (3rd March 2024).

The objective was to demonstrate to industry professionals, investors and alumni the ground breaking innovation undertaken by IIT Madras students.

More than 1,000 students showcased 76 projects including a solar-powered race car, an UAVs for blood and medical items delivery, Ultrasonic sound-powered metal 3D printer, and a wearable tool that helps people move paralyzed fingers, among others.

The Centre for Innovation is India’s largest student-run 24/7 innovation lab, home to 14 clubs and seven competition teams. It provides students with access to funding and state-of-the-art facilities including 3D printers, laser cutters and electronics workstations, among other facilities.

So far, over 100 patents and many student-led start-ups have originated from CFI. start-ups are in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, electronics, and various other technology-driven sectors.

Congratulating the students on developing innovative technologies, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, “CFI is among the most vibrant bodies of IIT Madras. In my opinion, CFI is going to be the game changer in the complete landscape of how education must be for the next-gen India. As we aspire to become a technology superpower by 2047, we need more employers than employees and for that, we need lots of ideas. These ideas will come from innovation and support for innovation. CFI is doing this great job of supporting innovation and entrepreneurship on campus.”

Prof. V. Kamakoti added, “There are several products at the CFI Open House 2024 being demonstrated. CFI has taken the responsibility to get more of our students into the entrepreneurship stack. We want to see more students become employers. My vision is that by 2025, on Day One of placements, 20% of my graduating class should already be CTOs of their respective incubated companies.”

INSTITUTE OPEN HOUSE 2024

In addition, the Institute also organized the Institute Open House 2024 on 2nd and 3rd March 2024, inviting the general public to visit its state-of-the-art labs. Part of the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for all) initiatives, this annual expo saw researchers in more than 100 laboratories explain to the public the research underway in the labs. This expo was intended to showcase the labs and the Centres of Excellence (CoEs) is intended to democratise awareness of cutting-edge technology.

The highlights of the ‘IITM for All’ expo included Robotics lab, Biomedical Engineering labs, Rockets and missile laboratory, Ballistic and High speed flow labs, 360 Degree Full Bridge ship Simulator, Electric Vehicle Fun Event, Cardiovascular Genetics Lab, lab grown diamonds, the CFI Open House, and 3D printing facilities, among others.

Some of the notable projects showcased during CFI Open House 2024 include

= An Assistive Device to help in mobility for visually challenged persons

= A reusable sounding rocket

= A wearable tool that helps people with paralyzed fingers

= Solar-powered race car,

= An application to simplify the travel planning process,

= Ultrasonic sound-powered metal 3D printer,

= Fixed-wing UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) for delivering blood, medical and emergency items,

= An Autonomous underwater vehicle for oceanographic exploration

= A Braille book emulator

Lauding the students’ efforts, Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “CFI is a beacon of innovation and creativity. It empowers students and helps them harness their entrepreneurial potential and translate their ideas into impactful ventures.”

Elaborating on the importance of bodies like CFI in nurturing innovation, Prof. Prabhu Rajagopal, Advisor (Innovation and Entrepreneurship), IIT Madras, said, “The CFI, along with Nirmaan Pre-Incubator, play a pivotal in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students. The CFI Open House serves as a catalyst for inspiring creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills among budding innovators. CFI provides students with hands-on experiences and mentorship opportunities, empowering them to transform their ideas into impactful solutions that address real-world challenges.”

Speaking about the impact of the Open House, Prof. Prabhu Rajagopal added,

“It showcases the diverse range of projects and initiatives undertaken by CFI students. The organizers have created an environment that encourages experimentation and facilitates the exchange of ideas among students and industry professionals. The Open House serves as a valuable platform for students to also engage with industry experts, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration at the institute.”

Impressed with student innovations on display, Guest of Honor, Mr. Ashwani Muppasani, Chief Operating Officer (India & Asia Pacific), Stellantis, said, “We at Stellantis are thrilled to be part of the CFI Open House 2024, hosted by IIT Madras. I am very encouraged by the student-designed technologies that were showcased at the event as they were not just cutting-edge but also practical to implement in the real world. As a company, our ambition is to embrace breakthrough ideas that will reinforce our leadership in offering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility to all. I congratulate all the winners and participating students for their outstanding commitment and efforts to display their spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

STUDENT EXPERIENCES

Elaborating on the outcomes envisaged from the event, Mr. Sarthak Saurav, Student Executive Head, CFI-IIT Madras, said, “Open House serves as a gateway for students to explore the diverse facets of innovation at our institute. It offers an opportunity for visitors to witness first-hand the remarkable projects and initiatives undertaken by us (Students). We aim to inspire and foster a culture of innovation among all attendees. Open House aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering meaningful collaborations and opportunities.”

This event also serves as an opportunity to ignite the enthusiasm for technology among incoming students, ensuring the long-term success of CFI.

Ms. Damyanti Jain, 3rd Year Student (Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering), IIT Madras and Head of Team Agnirath, CFI-IIT Madras, said, “Being part of Team AgniRath at CFI, my journey has been truly amazing. The team's enthusiasm for trying something new every day, their dedication to work, and the bonding between the members are what make it really special for me. It's been a great learning experience representing IIT Madras and the country in Australia for the World Solar Challenge. CFI Openhouse will give us the opportunity to showcase our solar car, network with academia and industry professionals and collaborate to create the technology of the future.”

Mr. Madhavnambi RV., 3rd Year Student (Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering), IIT Madras, and Project Lead, iBOT Club, CFI-IIT Madras, said, “Being the lead of Team Amogh , where we develop Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Open house gave me an amazing opportunity to interact with professionals belonging to different occupational sectors. Their feedback helped me develop a holistic approach on how our innovations can be oriented towards and on how we can scale up our vessel for deepwater exploration.”