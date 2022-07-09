If Ashwin can be dropped from Test side, then Kohli can also be dropped: Kapil Dev

New Delhi : Indian cricket team's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year are currently underway with the visitors taking on England in a three-match T20I series away from home. Indian selectors have their tasks cut out as they face some serious selection headaches in the build-up to the showpiece event Down Under with intense competition for spots in the squad.

While there are a number of youngsters who have been impressing with their current form, the struggles of regular players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and skipper Rohit among others in T20Is is concerning for Team India. Kohli has been enduring a rough patch with the willow for the last few years and has not managed to score runs consistently across all formats. -- IANS







