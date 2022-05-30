IDRC organises 'Arbitrate in India Conclave' in Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) has organised 'Arbitrate in India Conclave, 2022' at the India International Centre in Delhi, marking its second anniversary. Justice Arjan K. Sikri, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Judge, International Commercial Court, Singapore was among the panellists at the event. Addressing the event, Justice AK Sikri on Saturday said small steps are needed in this direction. "Just in one day's time, we can't think that the western countries would come and look forward to India as an international hub. So why not start with South Asian countries. We may have good arbitration centres in Singapore, Hong Kong etc. but there is nothing in the 6-7 countries around India. Once we start, they will look forward (to Arbitrate in India)," Justice AK Sikri said. "If we are able to show our work, we are able to show our mettle, and we are able to demonstrate to the world that we are successful, then it would spread to other countries as well.," he added.

Balbir Singh, Additional Solicitor General, emphasised the need for having a trained pool of arbitrators to add value to the Indian system, as well as trained representatives, that not only include the Indian Bar but also foreign lawyers coming to India. The event marked the second anniversary of IDRC. In a short span of time, IDRC has accomplished more than 500 arbitration proceedings and assisted in numerous International and National arbitration presided by retired Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts despite pandemic conditions.

Apart from former judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts and senior advocates, the IDRC panel arbitrators, leading law firms, the PSUs and members of the Bar association also attended the conclave. The entire event was organised professionally by IDRC's Board of Advisor Members Tanmay Mehta, Divyansh Hanu Rathi, Sumedha Sindhu Rathi and Riya Rathi. IDRC is an Institutional Arbitration Centre established by the not-for-profit Organisation International Dispute Resolution Council'. IDRC is registered with the Ministry of Commerce and NITI Aayog and empanelled with the Ministry of Law and Justice. It provides a state-of-the-art institutional environment for the online and offline resolution of disputes through arbitration, mediation and conciliation as well as expert determination and early neutral evaluation from its cloud-based in-house digital platform and through its affiliates in all major cities in India.—ANI