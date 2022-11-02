Ice speed skating: Shruti Kotwal sets a record for the United States

New Delhi (The Hawk): At the very beginning of the season, Shruti Kotwal, the fastest ice speed skater in India, smashed the previous record.

Shruti was successful in a number of competitions she had coming up in the months ahead by finishing a 500 metre race in 42.21 seconds just two weeks before the AmCup 2022.

Her record was recently established and formally confirmed by the Olympic Oval following a promising showing in the Dessert Classic competition last month.

Shruti Kotwal, a multiple national record holder, said on this historic occasion, "I am incredibly happy with the achievements we were able to achieve in the last two championships. Since the previous several weeks, we have realised that the level of competition would increase even if we are working hard to perform and compete at the best level. Even though it feels amazing to break a record, I want to keep beating my own records. Coming up are a number of more championships, and I intend to compete well in each of them.

Athletes who participate in speed skating compete against one another on an ice-based track while utilising skates to get around the course.

"At the age of seven, I began using roller skates, and over time, my enthusiasm for ice speed skating developed. When moving quickly, it calls for extreme concentration and bodily equilibrium. We are pleased with the support we are getting, and I hope to motivate India's upcoming speed skating generation. In order for the young athletes from our nation to compete at the best level possible, I implore the sports authorities and ministries to give them better facilities.

