ICC Thanks New Zealand Cricket For Successfully Hosting Women's Cricket WC

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has thanked New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the successful hosting of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

The mega event, which turned out to be one of the most competitive and thrilling women's Cricket World Cups ever, saw Australia crowned as champions after 31 matches. With eight teams competing across six host cities, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin and Tauranga, the event was brilliantly and safely delivered despite the scare of Covid-19 in the country with Australia lifting the trophy for a record seventh time, beating defending champions England by 71 runs.

"We are delighted with the way the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 has been staged. It has been the most wonderful advertisement for cricket with closely fought competitive matches on superb pitches at beautiful venues. I'd like to thank New Zealand Cricket and the Local Organising Committee for their commitment and dedication, often in challenging circumstances with COVID impacting on all areas of the event," said ICC Chairman Greg Barclay in a statement. The mega event was to happen in 2021. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was pushed back by a year. During the tournament, only Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and West Indies' Afy Fletcher had tested positive for the virus.

"Thanks too, to the ICC staff for once again delivering such a high-quality global cricket event and to the Match Officials for doing such a great job. The New Zealand cricket loving public have done our sport proud, packing the Hagley Oval to make the final a great spectacle," added Barclay. Barclay signed off by expressing gratitude to players from all eight teams for making the Women's Cricket World Cup an unforgettable event. "Of course, our biggest thanks must go to the players who have made this event so memorable. Finally congratulations to Australia for winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in outstanding fashion."

—IANS