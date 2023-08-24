IBSA World Games: Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team Makes History, Enters Final

New Delhi: The Indian women’s blind cricket team made history on Thursday by becoming the first team to qualify for the final of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 on the back of their stellar show here.





The Indian women’s team qualified for the final with their third successive victory in the league phase, against Australia on Wednesday night.



Blind cricket made its debut in IBSA World Games last week with England and Australia playing the first match. When the Indian women’s cricket team played their first match of the tournament on August 20, the Women In Blue showed an all-round display of talent



In their opening match against Australia, India won the game by 8 wickets to kick off their campaign in style. The women’s blind cricket team restricted Australia to 59/6 and they chased down the target quite easily in the end.



In the second match against England, India went all guns blazing and scored 268/2 in the allotted 20 overs with Gangavva H. smashing 117 in 60 balls. England lost the match by 185 runs. —IANS