I consider rockets like a baby, says ISRO chairman S Somanath after successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

Hyderabad: ISRO chairman S Somanath remarked on Saturday that he thinks of rockets as babies, expressing his profound love and affinity with the launch vehicles.

Somanath expressed his delight at Friday's Phase-I launch of Chandrayaan-3, remarking on "how beautiful the rocket was" and saying he had read all the data.

ISRO successfully launched its third moon mission on Friday; this time, it will take 41 days to travel to the lunar south pole, a destination no country has ever reached before. The difficult soft landing on the lunar surface, which Chandrayaan-2 was unable to do, has been scheduled for 5:47 p.m. on August 23, according to the space agency.—Inputs from Agencies