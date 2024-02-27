How to prepare JEE Advanced -2024

Dive into NCERT basics, craft a strategic study plan, ace board exams, refine with mock tests, choose books wisely, and ensure comprehensive syllabus coverage. Get ready to conquer JEE!

To get a good rank in JEE and make it to the IIT, you need to have strategic planning that suits the present format of selection. The present format demands an all-around performance as it considers your Board Examination, JEE Advanced. Provided here are important tips to prepare JEE Advanced.



Tips for JEE Advanced Preparation

Candidates aspiring for JEE Advanced can check various important tips related to exam preparation, important books, the revision process, etc. Check all the relevant tips to prepare well for the exams.





1. Do not Neglect NCERT Books

The NCERT books are written by some of the best brains of India and these books are quite precise and concise. Your preparation must start with NCERT books. Read these books thoroughly and solve all the back exercises. Also, try the ‘example problems’ for further practice of objective questions. Remember that reading and understanding the NCERT books are not the same thing.



2. Prepare Well for Board Exams

Though from last year, your Class XII marks will not be required for JEE Advanced rank determination, it's still important for you to score well in the board exams. You need to do your best for the Board. Good preparation for Board does help the preparation for JEE advance as both these examinations are conducted by CBSE. Unlike JEE advance, Board Exam has subjective questions, so develop the habit of answering subjective questions.



3. What is More Important: How long or how much have you studied?

Honestly, neither of these; unless you know how to study. If you cram definitions and formulae, it hardly matters how long or how much you study. It is much better to understand and develop a clear concept. Once you know ‘how to study’ it would be wise to focus on how many topics you can cover up in a given time frame.



4. Plan for a Week

Don’t plan for a day as it may not be accomplished for any unavoidable event on that day (you might be sick). If you make a plan for a week, you have other days to compensate. Make a realistic plan that you can achieve at the end of the week. Once the plan is realistic, you must not postpone it to the next week.





5. Learn from the Mistakes in the Tests

There are many tests available, both offline and online. It is important to develop a habit of taking tests of the same format. What is more important is to learn from the mistakes made in those JEE advanced Mock Tests. If you can amend those mistakes after every test, your performance will show a gradual improvement all the way. This is the only way to close the gap between preparation and performance and improve the examination temperament.



6. Don't Collect Books

Apart from NCERT, it is important to follow one book thoroughly rather than following too many and completing none of them. The book followed must be authentic. It is better not to follow study materials of various institutions as they lay emphasis on one topic and completely ignore the other. The new pattern wants you to read and comprehend every topic.



7. Cover the Entire Syllabus

All the questions asked in the exams are from the prescribed JEE Advanced syllabus. Some intelligent questions will check your ability to apply the concept but they are definitely not out of the syllabus. When you study from a foreign reference book, you may tend to learn topics that are not there in the syllabus. Cracking JEE is like crossing a river by a boat with a maximum amount of load. If you take more than the prescribed limit, the boat will sink.



8. Make a Revision Plan

Make a plan that suits your study pattern. Don’t start afresh before a few weeks of examination. Do not try anything new just before the examination as this would waste your time and you may lose the information that you already grasped.



Suppose you have eighteen days to prepare before the examination, you revise chemistry in the first six days, physics in the next six days and mathematics in the last. It may happen you may not be able to recall some important points of chemistry after eighteen days of revision. So, try to study at least two subjects per day.



Let the pressure be on your study and not on yourself. Sleep well, eat light and stay calm to keep yourself fresh before the examination.



—Vijay GarG Retired Principal Educational columnist malout