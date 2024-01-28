Hockey5s Women's World Cup: India's Runner-Up Finish After 2-7 Loss to Netherlands

India's Gritty Performance in Hockey5s Women's World Cup Final Against Netherlands: Jyoti Chhatri and Rutuja Pisal Shine, Despite a 2-7 Loss. Hockey India Announces Generous Cash Awards for Players and Support Staff.

Muscat: In a contested match at the FIH Hockey5s Womens World Cup India suffered a 2 7 defeat against the Netherlands in the final ultimately securing second place. Jyoti Chhatri ( minute) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23rd) showcased their scoring abilities for India during the ultimate clash held on Saturday.



The Netherlands asserted their dominance in the game as Janneke van de Venne (2nd, 14th) Bente van der Veldt (8th) and Lana Kalse (11th 27th) each contributed two goals. Sosha Benninga (13th) also added to the goal tally.



As a recognition of their performance in the FIH Hockey5s Womens World Cup Hockey India has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.



The match witnessed both teams actively seeking opportunities from the beginning and it didn't take long for the Netherlands to find their breakthrough. Janneke van de Vennes powerful shot from distance was deflected by Indian goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu granting a lead to the Netherlands. Bente van der Veldt then capitalized on a chance to double their advantage.



A period of dominance followed as Bente van der Veldts swift overhead shot found its way, into the net.

In the match Lana Kalse swiftly seized a ball and scored, making it 4 0. Sosha Benninga then showcased her skills in front of the goal extending the Netherlands lead.



As the first half came to an end with a score of 6 0 in favor of the Netherlands their dominance continued in the half. However India managed to get on the scoreboard with a goal from Jyoti and an impressive strike, by Rutuja reducing the deficit to 6 2.



Despite Indias efforts to stage a comeback Lana Kalse quickly countered and restored the Netherlands five goal advantage. India kept pressing and tested goalkeeper Kiki Gunneman but couldn't break through her defenses.



In the closing moments of the game Netherlands was awarded a penalty stroke. Although Rajani made a save it didn't have impact to change the final result.

