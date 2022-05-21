Hockey India names 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Squad

The forward line will see the very experienced Vandana Katariya lead the charge with Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika and Rani.

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday named a 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro League matches that will be played in Belgium and the Netherlands in June ahead of the much-anticipated FIH Hockey Women's World Cup. India is scheduled to play hosts Belgium on June 11-12 followed by matches against Argentina on June 18-19 and the United States on June 21-22 2022.

The team will be led by Savita and the vice-captain will be Deep Grace Ekka. While the team list includes Junior World Cup stars Bichu Devi Kharibam, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Baljeet Kaur, Sangita Kumari and Deepika, the league is also likely to witness experienced striker Rani's return to action after she made her last appearance at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. She was in rehab to recover from a prolonged hamstring injury. The Indian Team features goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale. The midfield will see Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete and Baljeet Kaur.

The forward line will see the very experienced Vandana Katariya lead the charge with Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika and Rani. Additionally, Rajini Etimarpu, Mahima Chaudhary and Rajwinder Kaur have been named as standbys. Talking about the team, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "This is going to be a very important leg of Pro League matches in Europe as it will give us insights into our progress ahead of the World Cup in July. These matches are going to be critical in also finalizing our team for the World Cup."

"This is a good, well-balanced squad with a mix of some very experienced players and youngsters who have shown great promise after their Junior World Cup outing. I am very interested to find out how they will play in European conditions against quality sides like Belgium, Argentina and US," Schopman added. The Indian Women's team is currently poised at the no.1 position on the pool table in the FIH Hockey Pro League and will be vying to top the charts at the end of the season.—ANI