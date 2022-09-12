Hindustan Zinc’s Pantnagar Metal Plant To Source 100% Power From Green Power Supply

Pantnagar (The Hawk): Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company and India’s largest & only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead & Silver, has moved forward in its journey to achieve Net Zero emissions as per the company’s ESG commitment. Hindustan Zinc’s Pantnagar Metal Plant (PMP) has become the first unit of Vedanta Limited to source 100% green power for running its operations. The PMP unit signed an MoU with M/s UPCL (Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited) for providing renewable energy using hydropower.

It is a moment of pride for Hindustan Zinc as they progress in future by reducing their carbon footprint aligned with their emission control journey. This transition to green power at Pantnagar will help reduce carbon emissions by 37,936 MT of CO2e. This move will enable the company to create positive footprints in the area of product stewardship and developing green products.

Commenting on the agreement, Arun Misra CEO, of Hindustan Zinc said, “This transition to 100% green power supply to Pantnagar unit will serve as a key initiative towards our commitment of Net Zero and will be helping us in developing the green product range which will enhance the relationship with stakeholders and build the trust among them. We are also committed to invest US$ 1 billion over the next five years in our climate change initiatives, which will further enhance our ESG value proposition. The company has also executed a long-term renewable power delivery agreement up to a capacity of 200 MW with SPV and will be investing 350 crores.”

Hindustan Zinc is committed to improve its ESG performance for which they have set stringent sustainability goals to achieve by 2025 and adopted a holistic approach to attaining the same. 0.5 million of Carbon Emission reduction from the base year 2017; achieve 5 times Water Positivity from current 2.41 times, and a 25% reduction in Freshwater Consumption; 3 times more gainful utilization of Smelting Process Waste; Protection and Enhancement of Biodiversity throughout the life cycle; 30% diverse and inclusive Workforce, Implementation of 100% responsible sourcing in Supply Chains and impacting 1 million lives are the major Sustainable Goals to be achieved by 2025. Stimulating a ‘Zero Waste and Zero Discharge Culture’ driven by sustainable operations with complete transparency and conservation of natural/human resources is the way forward for Hindustan Zinc.