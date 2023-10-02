Himachal: Air Force evacuates critical patient in complete darkness

Bhuntar (Himachal Pradesh): The Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated a critical patient of the Indian Army in complete darkness in Himachal Pradesh's Bhuntar.

The medical evacuation was carried out from a Mi-17 chopper of the force.

"iAF helicopters #savinglives. Undterred by lack of lights in the area, a #Mi17 of @hqwaciaf, using #NVGs (Night Vision Goggles), evacuated a critical patient of @adgpi from Bhuntar in #Himachal yesterday night", the official tweeted.

Earlier this year, the Indian Coast Guard carried out a mid-sea medical evacuation of a critically ill crew member aboard a foreign vessel off the Kerala coast amidst extreme weather conditions, a defense statement said.

—ANI