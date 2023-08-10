Heavy rainfall to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal during next 4-5 days: IMD

New Delhi: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, northern parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh during next 4-5 days while subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest of the country during next one week, the IMD said on Thursday.



In its bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in northwest India, there will be light to moderate scattered rainfall, which will continue across Uttarakhand and northern parts of east Uttar Pradesh from till August 14.



"Isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall are expected, especially in Uttarakhand till August 13. Himachal Pradesh can also expect isolated heavy rainfall till August 14. On Thursday and Sunday, heavy rainfall is likely in Punjab and Haryana," it said.



"There is also a chance of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from Thursday to Sunday. The rest of northwest India, however, is anticipated to have subdued rainfall activity over the next seven days,” the IMD predicted.



In east India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in the forecast. "Northern parts of Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim can expect this pattern till August 14. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday. Northern parts of Bihar might encounter isolated very heavy rainfall from Thursday to Sunday, while Sikkim could experience the same on Friday and Saturday," it said.



In northeast India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next four days.



"For central, west, and south India, the outlook is for subdued rainfall activity over the upcoming seven days," the IMD said. —IANS