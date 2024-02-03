Headline: Tragedy Strikes Solan Cosmetic Factory as Death Toll Reaches 5 in Devastating Fire

Tragedy Unfolds in Solan as Cosmetic Factory Fire Claims Five Lives; Search Continues for Missing Individuals

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) : The grim aftermath of the Solan cosmetic factory fire unfolded on Saturday, with the death toll rising to five after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) discovered four additional bodies during their rescue efforts.



Earlier reports from Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu indicated that approximately 85 individuals were present inside the building at the time of the incident. The DGP disclosed that one woman had succumbed to the tragedy, 30 people were undergoing medical treatment, and 13 were initially reported missing, of which four have now been located.



"The plant manager was apprehended last night, and he confessed that around 85 people were inside the building during the incident. With one fatality, 30 individuals hospitalized, and four found among the missing, we are now actively searching for the remaining nine," stated the DGP.



He further assured that by the evening, there would be more clarity on the incident as operations to trace the missing individuals continued. The police and hospital authorities released a list of 23 patients admitted after the fire incident.



Kundu informed that the NDRF was currently conducting an external examination of the building, which was brought under control on Saturday morning. Once completed, a forensic science team would enter the premises for an internal examination, collecting crucial evidence. To investigate the massive fire that claimed multiple lives, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, led by experienced Additional SP Ashok, with DSP and the SHO as members.



"The SIT will conduct a detailed inspection, examining all aspects of the incident. By this evening, we anticipate having a comprehensive understanding," assured the DGP, who personally assessed the site of the fire at the perfume factory near Jharmajri, Nalagarh on Saturday morning.



The tragic incident occurred at a chemical factory in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, resulting in one fatality and 30 injuries. Concerns were raised as relatives of the victims struggled to locate their injured family members in the aftermath of the devastating factory fire.

