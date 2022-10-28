Haryana dairy cooperative sees all-time high profit

Chandigarh: Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd Chairman Randhir Singh Golan on Friday said the federation has earned a profit of Rs 49.57 crore in the last two and a half years owing to improving the quality of products.

The total combined turnover of the federation rose from Rs 1,159 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 1,505 crore tentatively in 2021-22. Accordingly, the total combined profit witnessed a steep growth of three times from Rs 11.50 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 49.57 crore in 2021-22, which is an all-time high.

Golan said the sale of milk has witnessed a seven per cent increase during April-June 2022 quarter as compared to the same period last year. The sale of ghee during this period has witnessed an increase of 29.95 per cent, curd 54.5 per cent and 'lassi' 48.70 per cent.

—IANS