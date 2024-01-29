Hanuma Dhwaja Flag Controversy Ignites Protest March in Karnataka's Mandya District

Villagers March Against Hanuma Dhwaja Flag Removal - Political Leaders Unite as Tensions Rise. JD(S) President Kumaraswamy to Address Concerns.

Mandya: In a display of disagreement residents of village, in Karnataka took part in a foot march to strongly protest against the removal of the Hanuma Dhwaja flag. This issue has gained attention as hundreds of villagers marched from the center of the village to the District Commissioners office on Monday chanting slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram'.



Adding to the intensity of the demonstration members from Hindu organizations along with leaders from BJP and JD(S) came together to show their support for this cause. It is expected that JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy will join the villagers in Keragodu to engage in discussions and actively participate in protests.



The controversy began on Sunday when a 108 ft tall saffron flag representing Hanuma Dhwaja was forcefully taken down from its position in Keragodu village. Tensions escalated when the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti expressed their opposition leading authorities to dismantle the flag amidst protests. The situation required police presence and attempts by BJP leaders to gather at the site resulted in their detention.



Keragodu has become a gathering point for people including prominent figures from BJP such, as C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda. The foot march featured a number of women holding saffron flags while chanting slogans that criticized both the district administration and Congress government.

The protestors firmly stated that they will continue their efforts until the Hanuma Dhwaja flag is restored.



Around 11;30 am after walking a distance of 6 km the marchers took a break at a village. The locals generously provided breakfast and the unity, among the villagers was apparent as they offered water and buttermilk while also joining in the protest. This united voice strongly opposed the removal of the flag.