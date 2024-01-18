Haldiram's ties up with Futurelife to Introduce Nutritional Product Line in India

Haldiram's and Futurelife Collaborate to Revolutionize Indian Snacking with a Diverse Range of Nutritional Products. Embracing the global trend towards healthier eating, Haldiram's introduces Smart Foods, Crunchy Granola, and more, catering to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers in North India.

New Delhi: Haldiram's, has joined forces with Africa's Futurelife to introduce a range of nutritional food products to the Indian market. The partnership unveiled four innovative products—Smart Foods, Smart Oats and Ancient Grains, Crunchy Granola, and High Protein—during an announcement made by both companies on Thursday.



Expressing commitment to align with the growing trend in urban India towards healthier eating habits, Haldiram's emphasized the shift in consumer preferences for nutritious and tasty food and beverages. In a statement, the company stated, "Given its varied portfolio that blends high quality, nutritious, and tasty food products and is highly acclaimed by consumers globally, Futurelife has emerged as the partner-of-choice for Haldiram's in India."



A. K. Tyagi, Executive Director of Haldiram's, noted the increasing consumer preference in India for health foods and a willingness to explore non-traditional food products. He expressed eagerness to offer Futurelife's products across Haldiram's retail outlets in North India.



The initial phase of the product launch will cover states in North India, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. Consumers can find these products at Haldiram's retail stores and various online platforms such as Amazon, Big Bazaar, Flipkart, Milk Basket, Big Basket, and Grofers.



Mark Bunn, Managing Director of Futurelife, highlighted the strategic partnership with Haldiram's, leveraging their extensive retail network in North India. He acknowledged the global trend of consumers prioritizing health foods, a trend that has further intensified due to the work-from-home phenomenon resulting from the pandemic. Bunn expressed optimism about the Indian market's receptiveness to Futurelife's product range, recognizing the nation's parallel shift towards health-conscious choices.

—Input from Agencies